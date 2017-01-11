How To Survive A Tire Blowout

4. Ease up and gradually slow down

You're going in a straight line, and you know which tire is the problem. Now ease off the accelerator in a smooth motion and continue driving straight. If the car isn’t slowing down much at all, lightly apply just enough brake pressure to get the speed under control. Too much and you might upset the car’s balance, resulting in a spin. And you don't want to spin, especially at highway speeds. Ideally you want to get down to neighborhood speeds before you do anything else. If it’s a rear tire, slow down even further before doing anything, because even the slightest movement of your steering wheel can cause a loss of control.