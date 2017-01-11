How to Take Baller Photos of Your Piece of Sh*t Car

Say you've got a car that's not exactly turning heads or bringing home any trophies. Whether you’re trying to get this hunk of metal sold on Craigslist ASAP, or you’re just proud as hell of your jalopy, it’s going to take some extra special finesse to make your car look good on camera.

To find out how to get the best possible shots of the worst cars on the road, I checked in with Jamey Price, who makes his living traveling the world and shooting some of the world's preeminent motorsport events.