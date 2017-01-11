What Women Really Think About 7 Classic "Car Guy" Cars

What do you like or not like about it?

Giselle: It's shiny; it looks like it'd be fun to drive.

Michelle: Looks like a bro-ey race car. I think I'd like this more if it were in a different color, like black.

Keller: It’s got this malicious evil look to the front. It's a little try-hard.

Who do you see driving it?

Giselle: A super-flashy showoff.

Michelle: Someone with money in da bank.

Keller: Someone wants to turn heads with this…like, a dad that wants to impress whoever he's golfing with.

How much do you think it's worth?

Giselle: $80,000?

Michelle: I have zero concept of car prices. Like, seriously, zero. The last car I bought was a clunker for $2,000 in 2010, so I unfortunately can't help you with this question.