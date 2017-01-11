7 Tricks Your Car Dealership Uses To Rip You Off

There are plenty of monetary minefields that often come from dealing with certain dealerships. Some inflict bogus fees on their customers, while others recommend products, services, and maintenance regimens that have nothing to do with the well-being of you or your car. It doesn't even stop when you buy the car: Some dealerships service departments are just as bad as the sales teams themselves.

As a dealer myself, I've seen 'em all. Here are just seven of the worst strategies that are commonly used by unscrupulous car dealers in an attempt to separate you from your savings.