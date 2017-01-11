Husqvarna Motorcycles Are Back, And Sexier Than Ever

Husqvarna used to be the bike of choice for trendsetters like Steve McQueen, and as a means of celebrating their 12th decade of motorcycle-making, they've gone all out to top the coolness charts once again. As a market study of sorts to see what kinds of bikes should be built, Husqvarna partnered with an industrial design firm to unleash the gorgeous set of twins (fraternal) that you see here.

Meet Vitpilen and Svartpilen (White Arrow and Black Arrow, respectively). They're homages to what is essentially their grandfather, the 1953 Silverpilen race bike, and they're gorgeous.