I Built A BMW E30 Track Toy

When I was first asked to write a piece on my beloved track toy, I thought, If they only knew. The damn thing's held together with zip ties and only looks good from 10 feet away. Then it occurred to me that just about every dedicated track car is held together with zip ties, and looking good from only 10 feet away is better than a lot of the cars you'll see on track. I've already discussed my deep-seeded track addiction, so think of this as the back story.

Meet Blau. My track-only E30 that, like nearly every project car in recorded history, will never really be finished.