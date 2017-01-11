I Crossed the Mojave Desert With The Real Life Ironman

As I stepped out of the truck somewhere in the middle of the Mojave desert, miles from a cell signal and any semblance of a real road, I instantly realized two things: 1) my shoe apparently has a hole in it, and 2) off-roading at breakneck speeds is incredibly stressful, but diabolically fun.

When Toyota invited me to drive from Palm Springs to Las Vegas using a minimum number of roads, it sounded pretty fun. But when they told me I’d be driving with off-road racer Ryan Millen and living legend Ivan “The Ironman” Stewart, my bag was already packed.

I crossed the Mojave with the original Ironman. This is what it’s like.