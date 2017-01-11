Cars

I Crossed the Mojave Desert With The Real Life Ironman

By Published On 12/12/2014 By Published On 12/12/2014
Crossing the Mojave With Iron Stewart
Aaron Miller
More Like This

related

I Drove Every Corvette Ever Made

related

I Was A Crime Scene Investigator For A Day

related

I Spent A Day As A Fighter Jet Pilot...And Yes, It Was Awesome

related

Jaguar's Villain Academy Taught Me That It's Good To Be Bad

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

related

Here's Every Country's Male-to-Female Ratio

related

The Next LaCroix: 8 Seltzers Ready to Blow Up

As I stepped out of the truck somewhere in the middle of the Mojave desert, miles from a cell signal and any semblance of a real road, I instantly realized two things: 1) my shoe apparently has a hole in it, and 2) off-roading at breakneck speeds is incredibly stressful, but diabolically fun.

When Toyota invited me to drive from Palm Springs to Las Vegas using a minimum number of roads, it sounded pretty fun. But when they told me I’d be driving with off-road racer Ryan Millen and living legend Ivan “The Ironman” Stewart, my bag was already packed.

I crossed the Mojave with the original Ironman. This is what it’s like.

Related

related

I Spent A Day Driving An Entire Fleet Of Lamborghinis

related

I Tested BFGoodrich's Sickest Tires With A Baja Champion

related

I Thrashed Lexus's New M4 Rival Around A Private Track
More Like This

related

I Drove Every Corvette Ever Made

related

I Was A Crime Scene Investigator For A Day

related

I Spent A Day As A Fighter Jet Pilot...And Yes, It Was Awesome

related

Jaguar's Villain Academy Taught Me That It's Good To Be Bad

related

I Spent A Day Driving An Entire Fleet Of Lamborghinis
Crossing the Mojave with Ironman Stewart
Toyota

A brief background on Ivan, for those that don’t remember: He won the Baja 500. Seventeen times. Those off-road races with trucks jumping hills you watched as a kid, and the Ivan "Ironman" Stewart's Super Off Road arcade game that used to cost a quarter? Yeah, that’s him. If there’s anyone on earth that you want with you while crossing a desert for the very first time, it’s him.

Crossing the Mojave with Ironman Stewart
Aaron Miller

A recent tropical storm rendered the beginning of our route virtually impassable, forcing us to take a slightly more paved road…at first.

Crossing the Mojave with Ironman Stewart
Toyota

Then we hit the dirt. The first thing Ivan tells me is that, when it’s wide open and flat like this, the most important thing is just to stay out of the dust of whoever’s in front of you. At first, I don’t really understand what that means…

Crossing the Mojave with Ironman Stewart
Aaron Miller

Until it suddenly makes sense. Tailgate in the dirt and you won’t see small things like shrubs, low power lines, or boobie traps. Yeah, boobie traps.

Ivan tells me that—not in the Mojave so much, but in the Baja 1000 in Mexico—local residents get bored (and inebriated) in the middle of the day, and construct boobie traps to keep themselves entertained. If you see a group of people standing around in a place you wouldn’t normally see a crash, watch out.

related

These Filmmakers Want Land Rover To Bring The Defender Back To The USA

related

I Tested BFGoodrich's Sickest Tires With A Baja Champion
Crossing the Mojave with Ironman Stewart
Toyota

We go further into the desert and the landscape begins to shift. It’s obvious that Ryan Millen—himself an heir to a multi-generational legacy of offroading legends—spent plenty of time studying the desert to ensure the route was just challenging enough to push guys like me to my limits, but not so tough that I’d be left to rot with the tarantulas.

Crossing the Mojave with Ironman Stewart
Toyota

That tarantula thing? I wasn't kidding.

Crossing the Mojave with Ironman Stewart
Toyota

We take a brief break to switch drivers and vehicles, and then it’s go time on all sorts of challenging terrain. The first rule of desert racing that Ivan tells me? “Don’t kill your truck.”

Crossing the Mojave with Ironman Stewart
Toyota

Ivan teaches me that the single most important thing is concentration, because there are a million things that could destroy your vehicle in an instant. He coaches me on how to read the terrain, to look at mountains and see where water would typically run—that’s where ditches will be and you'll have to be ready for them.

If the soil’s discolored, it’s probably wet, which means there could be a suspension-breaking trench if you’re not ready for it. “Look ahead and find the smoothest route you can take,” Ivan says, “and don’t worry about going fast."

Don't go fast? Isn't that the point?

related

$18M Worth of Cars Found In A French Barn Are For Sale

related

I Thrashed Lexus's New M4 Rival Around A Private Track
Crossing the Mojave with Ironman Stewart
Toyota

But Ivan's so right it's scary. After stopping to let the group go ahead, I nail it, weaving left to right and back again every few seconds, never slowing down much, but constantly searching the earth hundreds of feet ahead for the smoothest path. 

I'm going almost highway speeds now, and see a three inch jagged rock a couple hundred feet up on the left that's a threat. As is the steeper ditch on the right. I'm calculating the risk of a blowout vs having to slow down when I spot a narrow pathway between a couple shrubs off on my left. It's smooth. And in a fraction of a second, I take it. It's a much better route.

After catching up to everyone, we slow it down a bit.

Crossing the Mojave with Ironman Stewart
Aaron Miller

Suddenly, I'm hit by the realization that racing through a desert is basically the same as driving on a race track, except with a little more room. Keeping your truck in one piece means knowing what you can get away with, without killing the suspension. You're constantly shifting the weight of the vehicle—you never brake hard, but you pop off the brakes quickly right before a bump so the front bounces up, giving the suspension more space with which to work.

Sometimes you use your right foot to hold the brake while hitting the accelerator, so that you deliberately prevent the suspension from doing its job, lest you start bouncing around like a pinball.

After a brief stop for lunch, I set back off on my own with Ivan no longer there to impart his decades of wisdom on me. I’m in a Tacoma now, more or less talking to myself as I repeat everything Ivan said while I put my foot down and go flat out in a sandy path surrounded by debris on one side and trees and telephone poles on the other.

...Let the sand dictate where it goes...Tap the brake if it starts to slide too much, but stay on the gas...Remember to watch for changes in the color of the dirt. Don’t...oh sh*t. What was the "don’t!?"

Crossing the Mojave with Ironman Stewart
Aaron Miller

Don’t hit any sharp rocks.

Thankfully, I didn't pop a tire on a clandestine jagged boulder. That honor belonged to a couple of Canadian journalists. 

Crossing the Mojave with Ironman Stewart
Toyota

When we finally reach the other side, we're basically home free. I’m a city boy, and my idea of wilderness involves either flying over it, or mowing my yard. Still, I find myself sad to be leaving the desert where so much adventurous driving can be had.

But it's back on roads. And hey, Las Vegas is just a few miles away, so it’s not all bad.

related

These Filmmakers Want Land Rover To Bring The Defender Back To The USA
Crossing the Mojave with Ironman Stewart
Toyota

Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He had a blast out in the desert, and would like to thank Ryan Millen for the excellent advice, and Ironman Stewart for being such a badass.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
I Tried To Drive 836 Miles On A Single Tank. I Didn't Make It.
What It's Like

related

READ MORE
Going Behind The Scenes At Ford
What It's Like

related

READ MORE
I Hit The Texas Back Roads In A Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
What It's Like

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like