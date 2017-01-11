When you're in Detroit and someone from GM pulls you aside and says something along the lines of, "Not many people know this, but we have one of every generation of Corvette stashed away over on Belle Isle. You wanna drive 'em?" there are certain things you have to do. Like explain to your boss why you won't be at work the next day.

With a rescheduled flight and the promise of a veritable sea of Corvettes, I headed to Belle Isle where, sure enough, seven beauties sat in a row, all polished up, keys in the ignition, ready to roll. I drove every Corvette ever made, all in a row, and this is what I learned.