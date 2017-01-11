I flew a Red Bull air race acrobatic plane

As Mika did the plane-equivalent of flooring it, my heart leaped several beats. The small aircraft had barely hit 80 mph when it lifted off the runway and screamed into the blue Texas sky.

The sensation of pulling Gs was unlike anything I could have imagined. My face suddenly felt heavy, as if an NFL linebacker was hanging off of my cheeks. As we pulled in towards the gate, less than a hundred feet off the ground, I realized I had stopped breathing. By the time I remembered to exhale we were hurtling through the gate at more than 200 mph. This maneuver brought to life all the fantasies my eight-year-old self ever had of being a fighter pilot.