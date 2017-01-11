I Owned The 2014 Jaguar XJR For 72 Hours

I didn’t realize it then, but after spending a weekend with the 2014 XJR I understood my parents’ anger—these are truly special machines, and the latest iteration is only more so.

Just a week before I took delivery of the XJR, I had the pleasure of thrashing it around the Monticello Motor Club’s private raceway. Along with the entire line, if I’m being honest, it was the car that I was least excited to try (the term here is relative, there was a swath of XKR’s and F-TYPE R Coupes in attendance), yet it was the one I found myself most impressed by. It’s not that the others failed to impress, it’s more that they do exactly what you think they’ll do. A two door sports coupe with a race package? Surprise! It acts like a two door sports coupe with a race package. But a four door saloon that acts more like a two door sports coupe with a race package? Now that, THAT is something that gets my attention.