I Owned A Lamborghini Aventador For 72 Hours

But I never got a hard time, or even so much as a heckle. The Aventador Roadster is such a rare sight on any street, anywhere, that the only logical reaction to seeing it in person is utter bemusement. It’s what I imagine it would be like if Brad Pitt was a car and I was driving him around town with the top down. People could hardly believe their eyes.



That bizarre celebrity status lingers too. Park it outside of a coffee shop and you’ve developed a following. People have questions, compliments, inquiries—all unsolicited. The benefits are transferrable as well, as confirmed by the long list of copilots that buzzed around town with yours truly, top down, second gear, with the loud exhaust “Sport” mode decidedly on.