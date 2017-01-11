I Owned A Porsche Macan Turbo For 72 Hours

Let me start this off by saying that I've been a Porsche guy since before I was born.

I've loved them since I was small enough to fit under the dash of my Dad's '76 914. I put my foot through the leather on his '82 911SC, (the very same 911 that transported my mother to the hospital to give birth to yours truly) by accident and I almost committed toddler seppuku out of embarrassment for hurting the beautiful beast. I first broke 100 mph in his '76 911S at the age of 16, resulting in the immediate and costly replacement of the transmission (how was I supposed to know that he had drained the tranny fluid the night before?).