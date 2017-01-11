I Restored A 1980s BMW 6 Series

First thing first: this is not a fully-restored, show-quality car. It's an ongoing project, and there's work to be done.

But it's getting there. For those not familiar, this here is a 1985 BMW 635CSi. A car that, at inception, was the pinnacle of luxury and performance. It cost $50,000 brand new, the same price as a Porsche 930 Turbo. BMW built it as a touring car to dominate the Autobahn, fewer than 90,000 were ever produced, and only 3,700 were sent to the US with manual transmission. No, I’ve never hit its top speed of 165 mph, but I can assure you this car has no problem eclipsing 100.