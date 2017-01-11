I Thrashed Lexus's New M4 Rival Around A Private Track

I have what you might consider an addiction. A track addiction, that is. I go through withdrawals when I don't drive on track for prolonged periods of time; when I finally get out there, it changes the chemicals in my brain, giving me a nice dopamine boost for weeks to follow. It's heaven.

So, naturally, when Lexus asked if I wanted to go to Monticello Motor Club and spend a day thrashing the new 467 hp V8 RC F along a 4.1 mile track with 18 turns, I very calmly and very politely accepted. Then I put down the phone, and screamed.

[Editor's Note: We included a few GIFs of Aaron's drive around the track, below. Be sure not to miss them.]