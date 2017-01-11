Cars

I Went Sidecar Dirtbike Camping With URAL Motorcycles, And It Ruled

When Ural asked if I wanted to attend a weekend away at the exclusive Camp Wandawega, just 90 minutes outside of Chicago, for the release of the Ural Gear-Up Sportman's edition, it was a no-brainer. We'd heard rumors of this speakeasy turned brothel turned church camp turned privately owned summer camp for adults from movers and shakers all over the country, but had never found a way in....until now.

What followed were two days of summer camp games, paddling around the lake, exploring trails in sidecars, and some of the finest food and drink to ever be called "camp food." The camp's owners, Tereasa and David, welcomed me into their family for 48 hours I will never forget. 

