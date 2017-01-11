Cars

This Futuristic Bike Was Once A 1982 Suzuki

By Published On 02/27/2015 By Published On 02/27/2015
Icon New Jack Bike
Icon 1000

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

People Are Now Drinking Mushroom Coffee for Health Benefits

related

Bumble Introduces Video Component Because You Don't Have Enough to Stress About

related

Behold Lanzhou's Beautiful Hand-Pulled Beef Noodles

When the guys at Icon 1000 build a bike, it's generally a good idea to sit up and pay attention, since they're usually pretty stellar. This one's dubbed the New Jack, and although it might be hard to believe, there was once a 1982 Suzuki Katana underneath what you see today.

Related

related

The 10 Motorcycles You Need To Ride Before You Die

related

Kawasaki's Vulcan S is the Perfect Entry-Level Bike

related

I woke up on a new Ducati: a day at raceway Laguna Seca

related

The 10 Motorcycles You Need To Ride Before You Die
Icon 1000 New Jack
Icon 1000

What really sets this bike apart from other builds is the styling. It looks like the sport bike equivalent of a long-lost DARPA project. It seriously looks like it should have come from 2032, not 1892. 

Icon 1000 New Jack
Icon 1000

Mechanically, the front end is pure Honda...once you look past the highly unusual and pretty effing badass arrangement for the LED headlights.

Icon 1000 New Jack
Icon 1000

The rear, meanwhile, is taken from a much newer Suzuki, and you might want to pay some close attention there, since it hides a noteworthy lil' secret...

Icon 1000 New Jack
Icon 1000

It's got two shock absorbers, which in and of itself isn't that interesting, but they're mounted in the same way as if there were only one. That means each shock has that much less to do, and considering they're full-on race shocks with a high degree of adjustability to begin with, that's a very fine thing.

related

Kawasaki's Vulcan S is the Perfect Entry-Level Bike
Icon 1000 New Jack
Icon 1000

Look a little further into the bike and you'll see a strikingly beautiful engine. It isn't stock—for this build, Icon 1000 wanted plenty of zoom, so it grabbed a larger and more powerful engine out of a newer Suzuki Bandit.

Icon 1000 New Jack
Icon 1000

Old school craftsmanship has hardly been neglected, either. Note the quality of the stitching on the seat. It's the simple details that cost many bike builders a shot at perfection, but not here.

Icon 1000 New Jack
Icon 1000

If you really want to know what this bike's all about in one photo though, this is it. You've got your modern materials (carbon fiber), your old bike parts nicely retrofitted, and Icon 1000's excellent craftsmanship on proud display.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He can't help but picture Wesley Snipes riding this bike right now, for some reason.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Holy Hell! Ford Is Making a Hybrid Mustang and F-150.

related

READ MORE
The Most Impressive Concept Cars at SEMA This Year
Car Show

related

READ MORE
Things You're Doing Wrong When You Pick Out a New Car

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like