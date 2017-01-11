7 Ridiculously Impressive Emergency Plane Landings

1983: One wing? No problem!

During a routine training flight in 1983, an Israeli Air Force F-15 Eagle piloted by Zivi Nedivi collided with an A4 Skyhawk. The Skyhawk disintegrated immediately and its pilot ejected safely. Inside the F-15, however, Nedivi wasn’t even sure what had just happened. He had felt a jolt and the plane went into a spin. Though he recovered from it, he knew from the massive amount of fuel leaking from the right Eagle’s right side that something was wrong. He had no idea how wrong things were—the aircraft’s right wing had been torn off. Even though he was ordered to eject himself, Nedivi figured he could still land the plane since the air base was only 10 miles away. As he approached the runway, still unaware that he was flying with only one wing, his reduced speed put the Eagle back into a spin. Yet again he recovered, lit the afterburners to gain speed, and landed at twice the recommended velocity. Only after he brought the plane to a stop did he realize the extent of the damage. Flight mechanics slapped on a new wing and the F-15 returned to service.