7 Indestructible Toyotas On eBay That'll Take You Anywhere On Earth

Indestructible Toyotas on eBay
"We tried drowning it in the Bristol Channel, we smashed it through the Top Gear production office, dropped a caravan on it, we hit it with a wrecking ball, and then we set fire to it. And it still survived.”—Jeremy Clarkson, on the Toyota Hilux


Suffice to say, Toyota off-roaders are tough as hell. Here are seven of the coolest you can buy on eBay right this very moment.

Indestructible Toyotas
streetsideclassiccars

1987 FJ60 Land Cruiser

The FJ60 is one of the most capable, reliable, and downright handsome 4x4s ever produced. This one features a purposeful safari rack, fresh coat of paint, and some new upholstery. At a mere 281,000 miles, it’s just getting broken in. [See more]

Indestructible Toyotas on eBay
tojo060503

1973 FJ40 Land Cruiser

There can’t be a list of off-road Toyotas without at least one FJ40. And there definitely can’t be a list of FJ40s currently available on eBay without including THIS one. Just look at it! [See more]

Indestructible toyotas on ebay
classicarivals

1996 Tacoma

The Tacoma can be described in just one word: badass. This one is no exception. [See more]

Indestructible Toyotas on eBay
worldwidevintageautos

1982 Toyota SR5

If you’re the type of person who would use a time machine to go back to 1982 and buy a Toyota fresh off the showroom floor, then this pristine example with 2,000 original miles will save you the cost of plutonium. And the hassle of having to find a time machine. Plus, it’s a stick shift. [See more]

Indestructible Toyotas on eBay
worldwidevintageautos

2013 "Zombie Response Team" Tacoma SL550

This lifted, light bar-equipped Taco wears a livery proudly proclaiming it to be a member of the “Zombie Response Team.” While the zombie apocalypse may never come (hopefully), this is exactly the sort of vehicle you’d want if it does. [See more]

Indestructible Toyotas on eBay
vibe987

1994 Land Cruiser

Still the body of choice for connoisseurs the world over, what’s better than a classic FJZ80 Land Cruiser? How about a heavily lifted one on 40 inch tires, with the hardcore off road gear to match. [See more]

Indestructible toyotas on eBay
rlbsales

2014 FJ Cruiser

The FJ Cruiser is often overlooked by the hardcore off-roading crowd. If you’ve never driven one, you’re missing out, because these things are awesome. This one is the rare Ultimate Edition, which includes options such as a 10,000 lb winch and drain plugs in the floor, so you can hose down the entire interior if you need to. And if you don’t understand why that might come in handy, you've definitely never driven one of these. [See more]


