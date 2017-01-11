Cars

Inside The World's Most Spectacular Car Show: Villa d'Este

Published On 06/03/2015
Ted Gushue

A few weeks ago one the delightful watchmakers behind A. Lange & Söhne invited us to the shores of Lake Como to spend the weekend at the Concourso d'Elegenza Villa d'Este - an event that many consider to be the Superbowl of car shows. In due course, we'll be running a photo breakdown of what we saw that weekend, but first we put together a little video walkthrough of the scene. We shot it using the Sony FDR-X1000V, which proved to be an incredibly capable alternative to lugging an SLR camera system around while wearing a practically mandatory suit and tie. 

Find below, and enjoy.

