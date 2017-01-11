Cars

Is This The Windowless Private Jet Of The Future?

Private jet of the future?
While those lucky enough to fly private are already privy to experiences us plebs may never know, you'll soon be growing even more jealous of their high-flying ways if this windowless private jet ever goes into production.

The Ixion concept from Technicon Design isn’t actually windowless, but appears that way, since the cabin wall interior is lined with flexible, high-def screens that are able to project a real-time, 360-degree view through a live feed captured by a pair of wing-mounted cameras.

Private jet of the future?

Using parallax technology, it would also be possible to create multiple displays, allowing you to seamlessly boot up a video conference call or in-flight entertainment while simultaneously taking in the vista currently below and beneath. You have to watch this video:

Maybe switch off the outdoor view when you hit a bumpy patch of air, though, unless you're cool with a cabin interior speckled with vomit. 

Private jet of the future?

Of course packing in so much wild tech eats up a lot of power, so they’ve outfitted it with a large swath of solar panels on the front top section of the plane’s exterior to keep things properly juiced in-flight.

Private jet of the future?

Who knows, maybe one day even those of us who settle for commercial flight will be staring out one fuselage-sized window. But until then, you’ll have to settle for the good cloudy oval.


Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor.com. He’s not so sure he’d dig the 360-degree view when turbulence hits.

