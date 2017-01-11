Jaguar D-Type + Scottish Highlands = Heaven On Earth

The Mille Miglia has long been the most history-laden and scenic vintage race in the world...until now. Jaguar regularly sends some of its most legendary race cars to Italy to compete in the famed race formerly dominated by drivers like Sir Stirling Moss, and this year, to help its drivers prepare for the grueling thousand-mile tour, the marque laid out a special course right through the Scottish Highlands.

Driving an Ecurie Ecosse D-Type flat out through the highlands is proof that heaven on Earth exists. Check out the gorgeous photos below, and don't miss the video at the end.