Cars

The Best 90s Poster Cars For Sale On eBay, 2/10/15

By Published On 02/10/2015 By Published On 02/10/2015
The Best 1990s Poster Cars For Sale on eBay
Jaguar
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best (and Worst) Hotel Rewards Programs for Every Traveler

related

This Year's Puppy Bowl Contestants Are Goddamn Adorable

related

The 19 Most '90s Movies on Netflix

"When you reach he limits of grip, the Jaguar XJ220 demands a special technique. You put your foot on the clutch, and repeat after me: Our Father, who art in heaven, I'll be there in a minute."—Jeremy Clarkson


The best cars from your 1990s bedroom wall, now on eBay.

Related

related

How 10 Iconic Car Brands Got Their Names

related

15 Glorious Photos of the Legendary Ferrari P4

related

The Best BMW M Cars On eBay, 1/20/15
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

related

How 10 Iconic Car Brands Got Their Names
The Best 1990s Poster Cars For Sale on eBay
Cat's Exotics

1994 Lamborghini Diablo SE30
The Diablo is sometimes described—by men wealthy enough to know—as the last of the great Lamborghinis. Surely then, the SE30, itself a factory-souped up version limited to 150 units (this is number eight), is even greater. That metallic purple paint? For the SE30 only. Even rarer is the track-exclusive 595 hp Jota SE30 Diablo. Guess what? The performance goodies from the Jota are lying in wait under the hood on this one. [More pics...]

The Best 1990s Poster Cars For Sale on eBay
Will Ainsworth

1992 Ferrari F40
Yeah, yeah, the F40 was originally built in 1987, but it still carried the world's high performance flag into the 1990s. This one was built in '92, then almost immediately put into a climate controlled garage. It has a grand total of 108 miles on the odometer, and is quite possibly the world's most virgin F40. In a word: Whoa. [More pics...]

1990s Poster Cars on eBay
Joe Macari

1993 Jaguar XJ220
With an engine originally developed for the infamous FIA Group B class, looks that would make Michaelangelo weep, and a 217 mph top speed that made it the world's fastest car until the McLaren F1 came along, it's entirely possible that the XJ220 is the perfect supercar. Now, if only Jaguar would get with the program and build its Bond-worthy successor. [More pics...]

The Best 1990s Poster Cars For Sale on eBay
Dodge

1996 Dodge Viper GTS
The GTS was when the Viper went from being a newer, Dodge-ified version of the Shelby Cobra to a car that shed its novelties and strived to become a blue-collar supercar. Of course, the nod to the Cobra with the blue and white paint scheme was still welcome. With the 450 hp GTS, Viper started to grow up. Just a little bit, anyway. [More pics...]

related

15 Glorious Photos of the Legendary Ferrari P4
The Best 1990s Poster Cars For Sale on eBay
Outrageous Custom Imports

1997 Acura NSX
You know the drill: The NSX is a car that was touched by the hand of Senna. The mass-produced Japanese car that targeted Ferrari, and made the Italians up their game. The car that continues to appreciate in value. If you didn't have this on your wall as a kid, someone you knew did. [More pics...]

The Best 1990s Poster Cars For Sale on eBay
LuxSport Motor Group

1994 Toyota Supra
At least when compared to the cars shown above, the Supra's a relatively normal car. Inside, it's as luxurious as you'd expect it to be, the cornering's on par with anything in its class, and the looks, especially with that rear wing denoting the twin turbo variant, are right on point for mid-90s styling. That engine, though. That's why the Supra became a legend. Case in point: This one's been "mildly" souped up. It has over 500 hp, and it's barely breaking a sweat. [More pics...]

The Best 1990s Poster Cars For Sale on eBay
jcjjt

1998 BMW M3
Yes, this is the car that had to live up to the original M3's expectations, but it's more than that. This is an example of what happens when you pamper a car. In the past 14 years, this M3 has been owned by two enthusiasts who are as meticulous about maintenance as they are about the paint. Not many cars are worthy of such care after 200,000 miles. Then again, not many cars handle like this one. [More pics...]


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. The F40 and the XJ220 will forever fight over the top spot in his heart.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
7 Nissan Z's For Sale On eBay That Commemorate The Late Auto Designer
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
7 VW Buses On eBay That Are Begging For A Road Trip
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
The Best BMW M Cars On eBay, 1/20/15
eBay Seven

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like