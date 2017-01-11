The Best 90s Poster Cars For Sale On eBay, 2/10/15

"When you reach he limits of grip, the Jaguar XJ220 demands a special technique. You put your foot on the clutch, and repeat after me: Our Father, who art in heaven, I'll be there in a minute."—Jeremy Clarkson
The best cars from your 1990s bedroom wall, now on eBay.
1994 Lamborghini Diablo SE30
The Diablo is sometimes described—by men wealthy enough to know—as the last of the great Lamborghinis. Surely then, the SE30, itself a factory-souped up version limited to 150 units (this is number eight), is even greater. That metallic purple paint? For the SE30 only. Even rarer is the track-exclusive 595 hp Jota SE30 Diablo. Guess what? The performance goodies from the Jota are lying in wait under the hood on this one. [More pics...]
1992 Ferrari F40
Yeah, yeah, the F40 was originally built in 1987, but it still carried the world's high performance flag into the 1990s. This one was built in '92, then almost immediately put into a climate controlled garage. It has a grand total of 108 miles on the odometer, and is quite possibly the world's most virgin F40. In a word: Whoa. [More pics...]
1993 Jaguar XJ220
With an engine originally developed for the infamous FIA Group B class, looks that would make Michaelangelo weep, and a 217 mph top speed that made it the world's fastest car until the McLaren F1 came along, it's entirely possible that the XJ220 is the perfect supercar. Now, if only Jaguar would get with the program and build its Bond-worthy successor. [More pics...]
1996 Dodge Viper GTS
The GTS was when the Viper went from being a newer, Dodge-ified version of the Shelby Cobra to a car that shed its novelties and strived to become a blue-collar supercar. Of course, the nod to the Cobra with the blue and white paint scheme was still welcome. With the 450 hp GTS, Viper started to grow up. Just a little bit, anyway. [More pics...]
1997 Acura NSX
You know the drill: The NSX is a car that was touched by the hand of Senna. The mass-produced Japanese car that targeted Ferrari, and made the Italians up their game. The car that continues to appreciate in value. If you didn't have this on your wall as a kid, someone you knew did. [More pics...]
1994 Toyota Supra
At least when compared to the cars shown above, the Supra's a relatively normal car. Inside, it's as luxurious as you'd expect it to be, the cornering's on par with anything in its class, and the looks, especially with that rear wing denoting the twin turbo variant, are right on point for mid-90s styling. That engine, though. That's why the Supra became a legend. Case in point: This one's been "mildly" souped up. It has over 500 hp, and it's barely breaking a sweat. [More pics...]
1998 BMW M3
Yes, this is the car that had to live up to the original M3's expectations, but it's more than that. This is an example of what happens when you pamper a car. In the past 14 years, this M3 has been owned by two enthusiasts who are as meticulous about maintenance as they are about the paint. Not many cars are worthy of such care after 200,000 miles. Then again, not many cars handle like this one. [More pics...]
