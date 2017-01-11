Jaguar & Land Rover just announced their sinister Bond Cars for Spectre

Shortly after unveiling the Aston Martin DB10 as 007's next car for SPECTRE, speculation began to focus on the incomparable Jaguar C-X75 supercar as the perfect villain car. Turns out the internet was right: Jaguar's just confirmed that the car Bond's chasing through Rome will indeed be the C-X75, and each one used in the film is built by Williams F1's advanced engineering wing. Beyond that, there's a Land Rover Defender "Big Foot" edition that's rolling on 37 inch tires and has enough ground clearance to basically run over the C-X75...you know, if necessary. Because the Defender is not enough, an entire fleet of police-spec Range Rover Sport SVRs are part of a massive chase through Austria.
Looks like the Aston's going to have to share the screen time for this one.