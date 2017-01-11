The Jet Capsule Is Your Ideal Aqua Camper

If your life is anything like mine, you—like any other billionaire—love using your mega yacht out in the open seas, but sometimes you want something a little more intimate, with some added maneuverability for quick escapes and speedy jaunts to the mainland to pick up rum and more model girlfriends.
The Jet Capsule is the clear answer to your luxurious question, and it looks like pure, unadulterated, main-lined fun. (No mega yacht is actually required, but hey, it couldn't hurt.)
Think of the Jet Capsule as the illegitimate love child of a promiscuous jet ski and a slumming yacht, with a little more legroom and a lot more grandeur. It relies on a similarly-based jet propulsion system that can hit up to 57 mph (with the most souped-up model).
The standard cabin measures a diminutive 24 feet in length, but has customization options that make room for multiple sofas, a bathroom, and even a kitchenette.
As you can see, the cockpit is supremely on point. The name of the game is mobility here, and the steering wheel allows you to cruise along the motion of the ocean in ways never experienced before.
I can sit here all day and tell you how awesome the Jet Capsule is, but really, only a live-action video will do this pint-sized beauty justice. If you are interested, the Jet Capsule's base model starts at $250k, with stacks of customization options available, if you are looking to jack up the price.
I'll be on my yacht if you need me.