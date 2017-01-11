The Jet Capsule Is Your Ideal Aqua Camper

If your life is anything like mine, you—like any other billionaire—love using your mega yacht out in the open seas, but sometimes you want something a little more intimate, with some added maneuverability for quick escapes and speedy jaunts to the mainland to pick up rum and more model girlfriends.

The Jet Capsule is the clear answer to your luxurious question, and it looks like pure, unadulterated, main-lined fun. (No mega yacht is actually required, but hey, it couldn't hurt.)