An Official Jurassic World Triumph Scrambler Is On The Market

Jurassic World is one of the biggest movies of all time, both in terms of it's prominent success at the box office, and the giant dinos that fight against/with Chris Pratt on-screen. Possibly the most iconic image from the film (aside from that huge water dino chomping on a shark) is the aforementioned Pratt, tearing through the jungle on his motorcycle, raptor squad in tow.

You might not be able to get your own raptor crew in real life (yet), but you can buy the Official Jurassic World Triumph Scrambler, now being auctioned off for charity. Hopefully, the lucky bidder will just be trying to outrun boredom on this bike—and not a bloodthirsty killer Indominus rex.