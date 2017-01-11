Cars

Behold The Flying Huntsman Defender

Published On 01/27/2015
The Flying Huntsman Defender 105
Kahn Design

Some vehicles are kind of hard to improve on, and the Land Rover Defender certainly falls into that category. While everyone has a right to try, it takes a very special company to actually pull off a substantial overhaul of the Defender and end up with something that's better.

Enter Kahn Designs, a British firm that's built its reputation on doing exactly that. This is Kahn's latest, the $187,000 Flying Huntsman Defender 105, and it's easily the most impressive yet.

Kahn Flying Huntsman Defender 105
Kahn Design

Like some other Land Rovers, it has a Chevy LS3 engine from a Camaro SS, but to keep it from being unbalanced, Kahn lengthened it by 15 inches to its current 105 (hence the name). Essentially, the entire body is rebuilt in-house, and comes with those 1980's-tastic box flares.

The best part, though, is that this is the first of many. A 6x6 variant is in the works, as well as armored versions. All that's missing is the ability to bring 'em into America.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He'd fly to England for the chance to drive the 6x6 version of this.

