Behold The Flying Huntsman Defender

Some vehicles are kind of hard to improve on, and the Land Rover Defender certainly falls into that category. While everyone has a right to try, it takes a very special company to actually pull off a substantial overhaul of the Defender and end up with something that's better.

Enter Kahn Designs, a British firm that's built its reputation on doing exactly that. This is Kahn's latest, the $187,000 Flying Huntsman Defender 105, and it's easily the most impressive yet.