Behold The Flying Huntsman Defender

Some vehicles are kind of hard to improve on, and the Land Rover Defender certainly falls into that category. While everyone has a right to try, it takes a very special company to actually pull off a substantial overhaul of the Defender and end up with something that's better.
Enter Kahn Designs, a British firm that's built its reputation on doing exactly that. This is Kahn's latest, the $187,000 Flying Huntsman Defender 105, and it's easily the most impressive yet.
Like some other Land Rovers, it has a Chevy LS3 engine from a Camaro SS, but to keep it from being unbalanced, Kahn lengthened it by 15 inches to its current 105 (hence the name). Essentially, the entire body is rebuilt in-house, and comes with those 1980's-tastic box flares.
The best part, though, is that this is the first of many. A 6x6 variant is in the works, as well as armored versions. All that's missing is the ability to bring 'em into America.
