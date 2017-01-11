Kawasaki's Vulcan S is the Perfect Entry-Level Bike

I’m constantly asked “Which bike should I get for my first motorcycle?” and I never waiver: go for the Honda Nighthawk. It’s cheap, powerful enough not to bore you, but not so much that it’ll overwhelm a beginner.
However, there’s a small snag—production ceased over a decade ago.
Sure, there are used Hondas available, but for a rider wanting to walk into the showroom and pick up a shiny new bike that ticks all the boxes? No luck. There are still a handful of entry-level Japanese cruisers available, but design wise, they’re all just knock-offs of the king of the entry level cruiser: Harley-Davidson’s legendary Sportster. So, is there really nothing on the market that’s affordable, reliable, powerful, and uniquely designed?
There is. Kawasaki’s brand-new 2015 Vulcan S.
One of the things Kawasaki touts about the Vulcan is something called “Ergo-Fit.” It's an idea that seems so logical that it’s amazing it took someone so long to come up with it. With a car, the driver can adjust the seats, steering wheel, and even the pedals, to ensure a comfortable driving position. A motorcycle? Not so much. You sort of either fit…or you don’t.
Ergo-Fit, though, offers easily adjustable and interchangeable components in the seats, foot controls, and handlebars that allow riders of all sizes to comfortably enjoy the Vulcan S. There are three general settings for riders (a) 5’6” and under, (b) 5’7” to 6-feet, and (c) 6’1” or taller. There are also mix and match combinations to fit riders in between. Like how I’m in the “schmedium” size in most outerwear, I was right between the middle and tallest riding positions, so a combination of mid-seat and handlebar position and the furthest foot pegs fit me just right.
Visually, the Vulcan S immediately stands out from the sea of generic cruisers. Its aggressive lines, large front mounted cooler, visible single laid-down rear shock, and tucked-under exhaust give nod to the sports bike world. This makes sense, as its 649cc powerplant is derived from that of Kawasaki’s legendary Ninja. The Vulcan is available in three colors, pearl crystal white, flat ebony, and candy lime green. Once astride, the Vulcan is light and nimble and the Ninja-derived motor offers a consistent range of power all the way up to its almost 10,000 rpm redline. It’s a confidence-inspiring machine, and the compact dimensions encourage tighter turns. Even though I’m used to a ride with nearly twice the displacement, it never felt underpowered.
It’s also a great bike for another demographic—urban riders. NYC commuters, for instance. If you’re commuting, you want a bike that’s light—not just for maneuvering through traffic—but because it will inevitably get knocked over by parallel parkers and you’ll need to lift it back up. Alone. In the snow.
Elsewhere, its power band allows you to cruise around town at low speeds, but it’s no slouch when you need to head out of town for the weekend. At $6,999, it’s also inexpensive enough that if, God forbid, it’s stolen, or you damage it beyond repair, you won’t have to refinance your home. To boot, the bike’s sexy as hell. (As if you couldn’t tell that by now.) Don’t be surprised if the only thing holding you back from riding is the smothering pile of admirers pinning you down.
I’ll take mine in the candy lime green, thank you very much.
John Munson is a self proclaimed Gadabout, and once drew his name in the shape of a phallus on the nationally syndicated television show Jeopardy! He also is a licensed motorcycle enthusiast. Follow him to freedom on social media @Jwmunson