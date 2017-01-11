Cars

Meet The All Business Class Airline: La Compagnie

France's first all business class airline
All Photos: La Compagnie

Because there's no such thing as enough luxury, meet La Compagnie, a new French airline that wants to escort you from Paris to New York City (well, Newark, technically) in the utmost of airborne comfort. 

These sleek Boeing 757s carry only 74 passengers in 19 rows, providing Business (yup, capital B) class services to every guest. 

Welcome aboard, s'il vous plait...

France's first all business class airline

Have a seat; your journey begins in one of these. Over two feet wide, the chairs scoff at standard airline seats, which average just 19 inches. They're shell-style, so you can shut out the rest of the world and travel in complete, sheathed superiority. When reclined, they reach a full 180-degrees of slumber-inducing relaxation. Throw in the fact that each has its own LED lamp and USB port, and you might as well just move in for good.

France's first all business class airline

What's that you're staring at on the seat-back in front of you?

France's first all business class airline

Oh, just your personal Samsung Galaxy tablet, fully equipped with Wifi throughout your flight. No big.

France's first all business class airline

All of this opulence can really pique one's appetite, so La Compagnie is serving up cuisine fit for the Prime Minister. Seriously—Christophe Langree, head of in-flight meal service, not only has Michelin stars under his belt, but has worked at the official residence of the Prime Minister of France. The menu is seasonal, and comes with complimentary espresso in the morning.

France's first all business class airline

Extra baggage fees? Nope. At La Compangie, you can check two bags for no additional cost. Take that, EVERY OTHER AIRLINE. 

France's first all business class airline

What makes this super-luxe experience even more mind-blowingly enticing is the competitive ticketing price. We compared the same travel dates for La Compagnie and another trans-atlantic air carrier—let's call them ShmairShmance—and our heroes clocked in at $1,618, while the other was well over $3k.

They've been operating four to five flights per week this summer, and it'll increase in the fall. Can they keep up this business model? If so, well, bargain of the century.


Ali Drucker is the editorial assistant for Supercompressor. Someone fly her to Paris, please. Or at least just follow her on Twitter @ali_drucker.

