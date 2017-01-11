Cars

This Ferrari Spacecraft Is The Car Of The Future

LaFerrari Spacecraft
Ferrari

Fulfilling a personal infatuation—and likely, public fantasy—Ferrari Design Director Flavio Manzoni has produced a rendering of a Ferrari Spacecraft. For the first time in a while, the future looks bright.

Manzoni says that the idea for the design took root in his childhood, when he nurtured fears that "one day a UFO would land [on his terrace]." 

While Manzoni looked to intergalactic classics 2001: A Space Odyssey and TV series, UFO and Space: 1999 for inspiration, he conceived the actual design by pulling iconic elements from different Ferrari models.

Note the iconic sleek aesthetic, highlighted by the LaFerrari spoiler-referencing front, and the classic wash of bright red demarcating the top from the bottom. 

The model is just a product of creative daydreaming for now, but we suspect (read: hope) a real-life anticipation incentivized the design. 


Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

