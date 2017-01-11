Street Legal Lotuses and Dirty VW Speed: The Best In Automotive Design, 1/23/15

Some of Europe's finest just rolled out, ready for fun on the street, dirt, and anywhere in between.
Donkervoort V8 GTO Bilster-Berg Edition
What do you do for a followup to a car that comes out of the box ready to beat up on the rest of Europe's finest performance cars? You go a little bit more mad. The Dutch company tuned the engine for quicker reactions to throttle input, while beefing up the suspension to take advantage of the new R-compound tires (think street legal race tires). And in case those tires lose their grip, they beefed up the roll cage.
Lotus Elise S Cup
You can go ahead and file this under Really Nice Things We Can't Have. Since Uncle Sam won't let Lotus import the Elise anymore, we can't get the S Cup, which is a (barely) street legal version of Lotus's S Cup R race car. How serious of a track-day car is this? It comes pre-wired if you want to hook up a fire suppression system.
Range Rover Evoque NW8
The NW8 is essentially a rolling homage to Abby Road. Everything from the color scheme—it actually has the Abby Road zebra crossing on the door sill as you enter—to the name itself is somehow Abby-related. NW8 is the London-area postcode where the iconic street's located.
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
This has to be the most serious Lamborghini you can purchase right now. It's made to compete in events like the 24 Hours of Spa, and almost every inch of the car has been reworked with heavy input from Gian Paolo Dallara—who not only oversees IndyCar design, but also led the work on another famous Lambo: the Miura.
2015 VW Polo WRC Rally Car
Fresh off a somewhat dominant 2014 World Rally Championship season, Volkswagen just released their heavily modified 2015 contender. It's a 2600-pound car that hits 60 mph in less than four seconds, and is pretty much the fastest vehicle in the world on dirt—provided you're competent to handle it, that is.
