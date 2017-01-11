Rod Stewart's Lamborghini Miura Is For Sale On Freaking eBay

Among the many reasons to be jealous of Rod Stewart is his nasty habit of collecting dream cars that mortal men have little chance of ever owning. In the past, for example, he's owned both a Ferrari F40 and a Lamborghini Miura. Rather, he once owned two Miuras at the same time, and one of them is currently for sale—on eBay of all places.
Even without the Rod Stewart provenance, a Miura on eBay is kind of a big deal. Considered by many to be the first supercar as we know them today, fewer than 800 of the cars were ever built.
Inside, it's everything you could possibly want in a late 1960s/early 1970s supercar: Leather, tons of gauges, a beautiful gated shifter, and a steering wheel. Nothing else to get in the way of the driving...unless you're Rod Stewart and you've got dozens of girls clamoring for a ride around the block.
There's a glorious V12 engine sitting sideways behind the passenger compartment, lodged neatly in a chassis developed by a legend in the racing world...who today happens to run the company behind the IndyCar chassis.
This one was delivered new to Rod in 1971, then made its way to a couple of other owners before spending the past two decades in a private collection. Over a hundred grand was spent restoring it, and in the process, it was upgraded to SV spec—Lamborghini's designation for their fastest packages.
This same car sold not too long ago for around $600,000, but now it'll cost you just shy of $2 million.
Looks like it's doing just as well as Rod as it ages.
