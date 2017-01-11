Cars

LEGO's Ferrari F40 Has A Removable Engine

By Published On 06/25/2015 By Published On 06/25/2015
Allen Tran/Flickr

It might be every car guy's dream to pop the engine bay of his Ferrari and get a look at the engine that makes his pride and joy the envy of everyone on the road, but very few actually get to actually fulfill the fantasy. Thanks to a new LEGO Creator Ferrari F40 set, you can finally live the dream...kind of. 

Allen Tran/Flickr

The licensed replica includes just about every detail of the F40 in the 1,158-piece set, down to a removable V8 engine. 

Allen Tran/Flickr
Allen Tran/Flickr
Allen Tran/Flickr

Allen Tran/Flickr
YouTube/LEGO

The set drops on August 1 to the general public for $90. Finally get that Ferarri you've been dreaming about...just don't count on taking it to the track for a few laps.


Stuff You'll Like