Cars

Meet The Mercedes-Based Bulletproof Business Jet For The Road

By Published On 05/18/2015 By Published On 05/18/2015
Lexani motorcars
Lexani

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Corrine Is the Craziest Bachelor Contestant Ever, and Here's the Proof

related

10 Crazy Caribbean Resorts You Have to Stay in Before You Die

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

The Mercedes-based Airstream Autobahn is a super luxurious way to have exclusive transportation on par with the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse in JFK. But for those that say "on par" is somehow never good enough, the staff at Lexani Motorcars devised an even more lavishly appointed Mercedes transporter. Meet Grazia, your gold plated, bed-having, bulletproof business jet for the highway.

Related

related

Watch This Guy Shoot A Bulletproof Mercedes With an AK-47

related

8 Camper Vans You Need To Escape Your Soul-Crushing Day Job

related

Watch This Guy Shoot A Bulletproof Mercedes With an AK-47
Lexani Motorcars
Lexani

The Corona, California-based firm has long offered Sprinter van conversions with “premium interiors, cutting-edge technology, and unmatched comfort.” But now, even that seems a little…mediocre. Just take a look inside.

Lexani motorcars
Lexani

With an option list that starts with a bedroom, toilet, and office space before continuing to bullet resistant armor plating, the Lexani conversion borders on the obscene. Looking at the big screen TV from the supple leather electric couch, all you'll notice is that you're not rush hour traffic.

Lexani motorcars
Lexani

Once an angry, traffic-riddled neighbor looks over and sees you watching Top Gear reruns while taking a conference call via the integrated iPad, he or she might be overcome with jealous rage. That’s when the armor plating would come in handy. Good thing you can get it rated anywhere from "Brazilian Soccer Riot" to "Weekend in Baghdad."

Lexani motorcars
Lexani

Of course, you'd be too busy enjoying the finer things, like 24k gold plated crystal flutes, to notice anything in the outside world.

related

8 Camper Vans You Need To Escape Your Soul-Crushing Day Job
Lexani motorcars
Lexani

The satellite can tell your boss or family if you're running late, and the security cameras and monitors are perfect for back seat driving—even from behind the 50-inch 4K TV.

Lexani motorcars
Lexani

The Grazia isn't simply a first class seat on a new Airbus, it's more like your own private G-6. As Lexani puts it, "you shouldn't have to fly to be transported with class, so we brought the convenience and prestige of the private jet to the road.”


Christian “Mental” Ward is a contributor to Supercompressor, retired Air Force Officer, frustrated racer, and actually has a Philosophy degree. If you have an unnatural hunger for stupid car pictures, self-promotion, and short videos of his three dogs, follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Looks Like Tesla Is Finally Getting Its Shit Together

related

READ MORE
The Best New Cars of 2017 You Can Actually Afford

related

READ MORE
The Most Impressive Concept Cars at SEMA This Year
Car Show

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like