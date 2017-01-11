10 Lies About Traffic Tickets You Should Stop Believing

The lie: You can get your ticket thrown out if you don’t sign it

The truth: Signing your ticket is simply an acknowledgement that you received it. Any oversights like leaving that line blank count as clerical errors, which don’t help you. You could try to say you didn’t actually get the ticket, but in court it’s your word vs. that of the cop. Cops win that one every time, and now you’re looking at the possibility of a perjury charge. And, in Texas, you can get thrown in jail for refusal to sign.



The lie: You can’t get a ticket when you’re keeping up with the flow of traffic The truth: Yes you can. Does keeping up with traffic mean you’re driving above the speed limit? If so, that’s called speeding. You might think there’s safety in numbers, but eventually an officer needs to make sure everyone sees those bright flashing lights of his/hers.