Lincoln's New Seats Mold To Each Individual Butt Cheek

If 2014 was the year of the booty, 2015 is the year of the individual buttock. Case in point: Lincoln Continental's 30-way adjustable power seats, which offer each cheek 30 ways to nestle into your car seat, including options for each butt cheek. The future is now, and my ass couldn't be more grateful.
The door-mounted seat adjusterwill let you personalize everything from lumbar support, to the lower cushion, to the seatback. We imagine that one day you'll be bonding with people over identical "butt numbers."
As if 30 ways to create the most relaxing sitting experience weren't enough, Ford's even throwing in rolling-pattern massage, helping to reduce muscle fatigue and making sure not one element of your butt fantasy goes unfulfilled.
Though just a concept now, the dream makers behind the seats have confirmed that the current model will bear significant similarities to the forthcoming production model. Yes.
Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor.
