Lockheed's High-Speed Catamaran Is For Sale at 99% Off

Lockheed Catamaran for sale
US Navy

Have you been in the market for a 105-foot-long, military-grade, high-speed, experimental catamaran, but are just waiting for the right price? Today is your lucky day, you wealthy eccentric potential seafarer—because a legitimate Lockheed-Martin HSV Sea Slice is up for grabs at a whopping 98.8 percent off.

With a price point down from the original $15 million to just $180,000, you’d have to be insane to pass this one up. Insane!
 

From the makers of the SR-71 Blackbird and the F-22 Raptor, the Sea Slice is based on a SWATH (Small Water Plane Area Twin Hull) design, which basically minimizes the ship’s volume near the sea surface, thus adequately stabilizing the vessel at high speeds. With this tech, it can reach 30 knots on rough seas, while maintaining relatively tight control. 

The seller confirms his Sea Slice, manufactured back in ‘96, is "a more stable, comfortable ride in rough ocean waters than conventional monohull or catamaran vessels," which is key, really, when you inevitably take this bad boy out for party cruises and/or military recon missions.

Hey, it's your high-speed, experimental catamaran—do what you want with it.   


Wil Fulton is a staff writer at Supercompressor. His interest in catamarans just went up 98.2% percent in the last 10 minutes. Follow him, okay? @WilWithOnlyOneL
 

