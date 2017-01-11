Lockheed's High-Speed Catamaran Is For Sale at 99% Off

The seller confirms his Sea Slice, manufactured back in ‘96, is "a more stable, comfortable ride in rough ocean waters than conventional monohull or catamaran vessels," which is key, really, when you inevitably take this bad boy out for party cruises and/or military recon missions.

Hey, it's your high-speed, experimental catamaran—do what you want with it.



Wil Fulton is a staff writer at Supercompressor. His interest in catamarans just went up 98.2% percent in the last 10 minutes. Follow him, okay? @WilWithOnlyOneL

