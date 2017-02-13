The Most Exhilarating Drives in California

It’s easy to think of driving in California as a series of directions from one freeway to the other. Yes, taking the 405 to the 101 to the 5 to the 10 (and likely back to the 405) is one way to get around, but what if you wanted to actually enjoy your time behind the wheel? Driving in more populated parts of California is characterized by clogged highways and a forbidding string of traffic lights, but there are plenty of pockets of relief. In addition to being home to unending congestion, California offers some of the planet’s most exhilarating drives -- if you know where to find them.

Herein, we present eight of the least-discovered roads in California that deliver a thrilling driving experience. Just don’t tell anyone else how to get there.