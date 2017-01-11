This Could Be The World's Fastest Car

New York-based startup Lyons Motor Car just dropped a 1,700 hp beast dubbed the LM2 Streamliner. Reminiscent of your wildest imaginations, the LM2 boasts a carbon fiber body in a style that is undeniably modern, yet, according to Lyons, rooted in 1960s design.
LMC head honcho Kevin Lyons has engineered and designed custom vehicles for the last three decades, including a startlingly accurate Lamborghini Diablo replica that he built from scratch. For this, though, he's upped the ante with claims that the LM2 will reach a top-speed of 290 mph. That's seriously fast and theoretically possible—as is the claimed 2.2 second 0-60 mph time, and the eight second quarter mile—since the LM2’s powered by a 1,700 hp, twin-turbocharged DOHC V8 engine...or nearly two Porsche 918s put together.
Interestingly, LMC also claims this is the first car to eliminate the need for a chassis wiring harness, since most of the vehicle's features will work wirelessly via the owner’s smartphone. What does that mean, exactly? That everything from rear wing activation to seat position and suspension settings will be handled via your cell, and you can program the car to do whatever you want, whenever you want it to (with regard to settings). That same tech—LMC worked closely with a startup sensor company on this—means that the LM2 can be tuned for performance or diagnosed from headquarters. Kinda like Tesla.