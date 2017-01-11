Marlon Brando's Iconic Harley Is For Sale

“It was wonderful on summer nights to cruise around the city at one, two, or three A.M. wearing jeans and a t-shirt with a girl on the seat behind me. If I didn’t start out with one, I’d find one.” —Marlon Brando on his '69 Harley.
While Hollywood is rife with images of stars like James Dean, Hunter S. Thompson, and Clint Eastwood riding their motorcycles, few are as iconic as Marlon Brando playing Johnny in 1953's The Wild One. A true lifelong riding enthusiast, in 1970 Brando purchased the 1969 Harley-Davidson FLH Electra-Glide you see here. He might no longer be with us, but the bike is, and it's up for auction if you have a cool $100,000 to spend.
Hollywood played upon America's paranoia of motorcycle gangs and The Wild One became the definitive outlaw biker film—with Brando as the iconic rider—and spawned countless copy cat films in the following decades.
Even before riding a Triumph in the film, Brando was hooked on two wheels. “During those early years in New York," he said, "I often got on my motorcycle in the middle of the night and went for a ride—any place.”
Eventually, he moved to Los Angeles, bought a house, and kept cruising. In 1970, he purchased this Harley and rode it frequently. And with a driveway that backed out onto Mulholland Drive, it's easy to understand why.
Christian “Mental” Ward is a contributor to Supercompressor, retired Air Force Officer, frustrated racer, and actually has a Philosophy degree. If you have an unnatural hunger for stupid car pictures, self-promotion, and short videos of his three dogs, follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Vine.
