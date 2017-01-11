Marlon Brando's Iconic Harley Is For Sale

“It was wonderful on summer nights to cruise around the city at one, two, or three A.M. wearing jeans and a t-shirt with a girl on the seat behind me. If I didn’t start out with one, I’d find one.” —Marlon Brando on his '69 Harley.

While Hollywood is rife with images of stars like James Dean, Hunter S. Thompson, and Clint Eastwood riding their motorcycles, few are as iconic as Marlon Brando playing Johnny in 1953's The Wild One. A true lifelong riding enthusiast, in 1970 Brando purchased the 1969 Harley-Davidson FLH Electra-Glide you see here. He might no longer be with us, but the bike is, and it's up for auction if you have a cool $100,000 to spend.