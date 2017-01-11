Cars

This '70s Maserati Concept Could Sell For $4 Million

AutoBlog

The latest in you'll-never-be-able-to-afford-this news: a classic, one-of-a-kind '70s Maserati concept is up for auction by Bonhams and its pre-sale estimates are just a bit higher than what you make in a decade...or probably your entire lifetime. The Maserati Boomerang has a $4 million dollar tag going into the September 5 auction, and that's just for its opening bid. 

The ​Giorgetto Giugiaro designed concept was first revealed at the Turin Auto Show in 1971 as a non-functional model, then made its debut as a functional vehicle at the 1972 Geneva Motor Show.

It's built on Maserati Bora underpinnings and has a 300 hp V8 engine that can reach up to 186 mph...and it's street legal.

Although the Boomerang is said to have influenced the Volkswagen Golf and countless other classics that came after, one design aspect that didn't catch on was its steering wheel. If that picture isn't too clear, your eyes aren't deceiving you: all of the gauges are clustered within the wheel. 

If you think you actually have a shot at snapping this bad boy up at auction, you'll have to buy your entry first, then get to Chantilly, France on September 5 for the actual sale. Yeah, we think we'll just drop by and throw a bid in, because why not?


