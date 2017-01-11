Stop What You're Doing And Drool Over This Impossibly Sexy Maserati

Car lovers might not agree on much, but just about anyone with retinas can arrive at the consensus that this Maserati Tipo 151 is one of the best looking rides around. This Tipo 151—one of three built in 1962—made an appearance at Goodwood's 73rd Members Meeting, which is where these downright salacious pictures came from. If you feel a little...excited...after looking at these, don't worry, that's totally normal.
If you're hoping to see this sexy beast in person, it's slated to appear at the Goodwood Revival event in September.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He's not entirely sure about these strange new feelings.
