This Boat Is A Wakeboarder's Literal Wet Dream

MasterCraft's New NXT22 Tugboat Is Perfect For Wakeboarding, Surfing
MasterCraft's 2016 NXT22 towboat may be the most American watercraft of all time—and that's not just because of the snazzy U.S. flag paint job.

The real reason you want to invest your time and money into the NXT22 is not just for its endless color options, but for the ease with which you can wakeboard (and surf, brah!!!!!) off the back of this mini-beast.

4,200 pounds, 22 feet long, a solid Vector Drive hull, and the ability to cart around 14 of your very best friends on the open sea. Hell f*cking yes! 

See ya in hell, winter! 

