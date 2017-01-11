This Is What McLaren’s Ludicrous 675LT Sounds Like On A Race Track

Stop whatever it is you're doing and watch this video of the McLaren 675LT tearing up a track that McLaren Automotive just unleashed upon the world. Hopefully, you'll be able to throw it onto a big screen with full surround sound speakers because short of actually being trackside, that's the only way to really do this experience justice. You're going to want to see this...and hear it roar.
That's a 3.8-liter V8 twin-turbo engine roaring in that beast, pumping out a downright demonic 666HP. Whatever you do, don't get in its way.
Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.