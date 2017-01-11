This Woman Is Changing The Face Of Vintage Motorcycle Racing

Meet Stacie B. London. She's an industrial designer-turned-vintage motorcycle junkie who does all of her own restoration work. Just like the countless men that went down the same road, she was bitten by the racing bug and never looked back.

As a woman in the world of two-wheeled motorsports, she's something of a trailblazer, and she's riding that trail on a gorgeous old Honda she calls Triple Nickel. Stacie recently met up with our friends over at Petrolicious, who proceeded to make a short film documenting her story. Check it out below.