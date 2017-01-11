Behold The Glow-In-The-Dark Aston Martin

Remember that glow-in-the-dark Nissan Leaf that came out a while back? The guy that developed the paint just applied it to an Aston Martin DBS, and it's simply stunning.
The car's owner is taking part in this year's Gumball 3000 rally from Stockholm to Reno along with myriad celebrities driving supercars several times the value of a mere Aston Martin. He wanted his car to stand out from the crowd, and at night, this will certainly do the trick.
As a refresher, this new paint is vastly superior to the old stuff you grew up with, and lasts for up to 10 hours by storing UV energy in a much more efficient way than before—the efficiency is why Nissan was keen to paint the Leaf with it.
Eventually, you'll be able to paint anything you want in this stuff, but for now, just sit back and enjoy the cool and somewhat eerie glow of this beautiful car.