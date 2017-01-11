Cars

Meet The LEGO x Ferrari Collection

Published On 09/22/2014
LEGO x Ferrari
All Photos: Shell

It's time to take every spare LEGO brick you have and begin work on your LEGO dream garage, because Shell and Ferrari have just dropped a lineup of Ferrari race cars. (You're gonna need somewhere to put them.)

For right now, they're only available in Shell stations in Singapore and Hong Kong, but they'll reach the rest of the world soon enough. Behold...

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

1962 250 GTO

One of the most famous Ferrari race cars is also the most expensive. In non-LEGO form, these can fetch anywhere between $30 and $50 million.

LEGO x Ferrari

1970 512S

With a five-liter, 12-cylinder engine (hence 512), this car was given the unenviable task of taking on Porsche's legendary 917 race cars. It succeeded somewhat, winning at Sebring, before eventually losing out to one of the greatest racers ever created.

LEGO x Ferrari

2013 F138 Formula One Car

Last year's F1 racer may not have won a world championship, but it's still among the fastest cars Ferrari has ever made.

2013 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

2013 F12 Berlinetta

Okay, so this one's not a vintage race car, but hey, if you're building your dream garage one plastic brick at a time, you've gotta have something you can drive on the "street," right?

LEGO x Ferrari

Fiorano Shell Station

Ferrari, of course, has their own private race track in Fiorano, and this is a LEGO-ized replica of the Shell "station" they use to do chemical analysis on the fuel and oil from the cars.

LEGO x Ferrari

Finish Line and Podium

You might notice that the LEGO minifugure is actually holding a pit board. The inclusion of a podium, however, clearly is not intended for the F1 team's fans. At least not this season.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. When he was eight, he made a replica of Monza using LEGO roads. It wasn't very good, but you can follow his lack of building skills on Twitter.

