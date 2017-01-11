Meet The LEGO x Ferrari Collection

It's time to take every spare LEGO brick you have and begin work on your LEGO dream garage, because Shell and Ferrari have just dropped a lineup of Ferrari race cars. (You're gonna need somewhere to put them.)
For right now, they're only available in Shell stations in Singapore and Hong Kong, but they'll reach the rest of the world soon enough. Behold...
1962 250 GTO
One of the most famous Ferrari race cars is also the most expensive. In non-LEGO form, these can fetch anywhere between $30 and $50 million.
1970 512S
With a five-liter, 12-cylinder engine (hence 512), this car was given the unenviable task of taking on Porsche's legendary 917 race cars. It succeeded somewhat, winning at Sebring, before eventually losing out to one of the greatest racers ever created.
2013 F138 Formula One Car
Last year's F1 racer may not have won a world championship, but it's still among the fastest cars Ferrari has ever made.
2013 F12 Berlinetta
Okay, so this one's not a vintage race car, but hey, if you're building your dream garage one plastic brick at a time, you've gotta have something you can drive on the "street," right?
Fiorano Shell Station
Ferrari, of course, has their own private race track in Fiorano, and this is a LEGO-ized replica of the Shell "station" they use to do chemical analysis on the fuel and oil from the cars.
Finish Line and Podium
You might notice that the LEGO minifugure is actually holding a pit board. The inclusion of a podium, however, clearly is not intended for the F1 team's fans. At least not this season.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. When he was eight, he made a replica of Monza using LEGO roads. It wasn't very good, but you can follow his lack of building skills on Twitter.