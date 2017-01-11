Meet The Sin City Hustler: A Vegas-Themed Monster Truck Limo

This behemoth is called the Sin City Hustler, and it's exactly what you think it is: a 700 hp, Las Vegas-themed stretch limo-slash-monster truck that couldn't be more Dan Bilzerian-esque if it came loaded with guns and women. If you find that this—in addition to good taste—is what's been missing from your life, it's also for sale—at a price that loosely equates to, "if you have to ask, you can't afford it."
Check this beast out:
There's a 700+ hp big block Ford V8 under the hood, and as you can see, more suspension modifications than can be listed in an article. The entire point of this giant toy is to have fun, which means jumping sand dunes and doing donuts off The Strip.
Inside, you can fit a dozen people. Note the complete lack of bench seating like you'd normally find in a limo. With what the Hustler is capable of, having people doing anything other than sitting strapped to a solid seat is almost definitely a legal liability.
Almost every component of the Sin City Hustler has been completely constructed by hand. The guys that built it swear it's indestructible, but just in case something goes wrong, it comes with about $80,000 worth of spare parts.
It's for sale here if you've got the kind of scratch that can afford a limo like this (think seven figures).
Actually, how does Bilzerian not already own this?
