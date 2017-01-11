Cars

Meet The Sin City Hustler: A Vegas-Themed Monster Truck Limo

By Published On 06/08/2015 By Published On 06/08/2015
The Monster Truck Limo
Big Toyz Racing

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Restaurant Customers Who Deserve a Table in Hell

related

The Real Origin of Slender Man, the Internet's Worst Nightmare

related

Finally, Taco Bell Is Unleashing Its Fried Chicken Shell Taco Nationwide

This behemoth is called the Sin City Hustler, and it's exactly what you think it is: a 700 hp, Las Vegas-themed stretch limo-slash-monster truck that couldn't be more Dan Bilzerian-esque if it came loaded with guns and women. If you find that this—in addition to good taste—is what's been missing from your life, it's also for sale—at a price that loosely equates to, "if you have to ask, you can't afford it."

Check this beast out:

Related

related

The World's First Luxury Tank Will Destroy Your Enemies With Class

related

The World's First Luxury Tank Will Destroy Your Enemies With Class
Bilzarian's Dream Truck
Big Toyz Racing

There's a 700+ hp big block Ford V8 under the hood, and as you can see, more suspension modifications than can be listed in an article. The entire point of this giant toy is to have fun, which means jumping sand dunes and doing donuts off The Strip.

Sin City Hustler
Big Toyz Racing

Inside, you can fit a dozen people. Note the complete lack of bench seating like you'd normally find in a limo. With what the Hustler is capable of, having people doing anything other than sitting strapped to a solid seat is almost definitely a legal liability.

The Sin City Hustler
Big Toyz Racing

Almost every component of the Sin City Hustler has been completely constructed by hand. The guys that built it swear it's indestructible, but just in case something goes wrong, it comes with about $80,000 worth of spare parts.

The Sin City Hustler
Big Toyz Racing

It's for sale here if you've got the kind of scratch that can afford a limo like this (think seven figures).

Actually, how does Bilzerian not already own this?


Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Pro Tips to Keep Your Car Looking Like New

related

READ MORE
Classic, Badass 4x4s You Can Actually Buy Right Now
Going Going Gone

related

READ MORE
The Car You Drive and the Signals You Send
LexusIS_Oct16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like