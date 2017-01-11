Cars

Meet Your New Land Rover

Meet the Discovery Sport
The Range Rover's little brother just got a sporty sibling, something of a hybrid between a Range Rover sport and the Land Rover Evoque. It's called the Discovery Sport, and we dig it. What do you guys think?

It wouldn't be a Land Rover if it wasn't adept in less-than-paved conditions, so in addition to transferring power back and forth between all four wheels as needed, it's been designed to drive through up to two feet of water as if it were nothing. Perfect if you live in Detroit.

See the sky? Good.

Naturally, the large glass roof lets you double check that you're still positioned the right way up.

Inside, it's got the usual host of Land Rover amenities, plus bonuses like a quartet of power outlets and six (!) USB chargers. That's a hell of a lot of flux capacitor space.

Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He's going to see a lot of these in his neighborhood next year. Follow him from a safe distance on Twitter.

