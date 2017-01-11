Meet Your New Land Rover

The Range Rover's little brother just got a sporty sibling, something of a hybrid between a Range Rover sport and the Land Rover Evoque. It's called the Discovery Sport, and we dig it. What do you guys think?
It wouldn't be a Land Rover if it wasn't adept in less-than-paved conditions, so in addition to transferring power back and forth between all four wheels as needed, it's been designed to drive through up to two feet of water as if it were nothing. Perfect if you live in Detroit.
Naturally, the large glass roof lets you double check that you're still positioned the right way up.
Inside, it's got the usual host of Land Rover amenities, plus bonuses like a quartet of power outlets and six (!) USB chargers. That's a hell of a lot of flux capacitor space.
