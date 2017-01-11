The $385,000 Carbon Fiber AMG G-Wagen With 586 HP

Sure, the Mercedes G63 AMG is a wonderful vehicle that's capable of smoking most classic muscle cars, then hanging with anything this side of a Hummer after you run out of pavement, but a British shop just took it a step further, by kicking up the engine by about 50 hp and replacing much of the body with carbon fiber. Meet Indomitable G, by Prindiville. Yours for a mere $385,000.
More specifically, the designers redid the entire front end in carbon fiber, from the bumper, to the grill, and the hood.
They didn't stop at the back, either, with the generally squared-off G63 and the bold checkered pattern of the carbon standing juxtaposed to some genuinely swooping lines. Prindiville isn't saying yet how much weight all that saves, but it's reasonable to assume it's quite a bit.
Naked carbon fiber might seem a little out of place on an offroad vehicle, but it will always have a home next to side exit exhaust...which, thankfully, the G-Wagen has.
Inside, Alcantara and leather coats anything you might come in contact with, though Prindiville is more than happy to use anything else. Ask them about carbon fiber; they might like that idea.
While Indomitable G may be significantly lighter than a stock G63, it could always do with a little more oomph. Adding another 50 hp to the stock 536 hp certainly helps, though if you want more, "further performance tuning is available, according the whim and budget of the customer."
Considering the base price is roughly $385,000, here's guessing it's all down to the whim.
