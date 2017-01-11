Please Let This Mercedes-Benz Airplane Become A Reality

As if we needed any more reason to want to fly private, Mercedes-Benz and Lufthansa just unveiled a conceptual ultra-luxe VIP private jet cabin interior that has us speechless save for two words: yes please.
Much like Mercedes vehicles' sleek and sexy interiors, the jet's features smooth lines that create a seamless flow between the different cabin areas, complete with copious loungey leather seating, dining, and sleeping areas that appear to melt right into the cabin walls. And you better believe there's also a built-in aquarium.
To create the sense of ultimate privacy, the windows are concealed by black panels (a feature borrowed from the screens in the S-Class), and can be dimmed or made transparent on command.
